Jeong Sun-hee Reveals the Truth Behind Park Myung-soo Dating Rumors... "It Wasn't Romance, It Was M&A. He Was Looking at My Asset Value"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Jeong Sun-hee cheerfully revealed the truth behind rumors that Park Myung-soo had once pursued her.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder uploaded the 31st episode of its "New Woman" series, titled "Thank You for Holding On So Well" — The Real Stories the Sisters Kept Hidden Behind Their Laughter (The TV Animal Farm Story, Myung-soo's One-Sided Love, and the Benefactor Lee Kyung-sil).

That day, Jeong Sun-hee talked about the rumors that had once circulated among fellow comedians about her popularity and Park Myung-soo's pursuit of her.

When the topic came up that "what people still talk about is that Park Myung-soo tried to win over Jeong Sun-hee," Jeong immediately drew a line and said, "That was not a courtship, everyone."

Jeong explained that Park's interest in her at the time was far from the romantic pursuit people usually imagine. Laughing, she said, "What kind of person asks the woman he likes whether her house has a mortgage or whether she owns it outright?"

She went on to joke, "This was not courtship. At the time, it was M&A, a merger between company and company. He was checking how much asset value was here," drawing laughter from everyone in the studio.

The explanation was that Park's interest had a rather "practical reason," given Jeong's strong standing in the broadcasting world at the time.

Jeong recalled her peak years, saying, "Back then, I was doing almost eight or nine programs." She added with a laugh, "Among comedians, there was a saying that if you were tired, worn out, and wanted to take a break, 'Go after Jeong Sun-hee. She'll run for you instead.'"

If they got married, it meant that while she stayed busy on television, the other person could enjoy a comfortable life. Jeong also recalled that, in today's terms, "a lot of people were sending DMs," saying that quite a few fellow comedians had shown interest in her back then.

Among them, Park Myung-soo approached her in the most direct and aggressive way. Jeong said he asked her specific questions such as, "How old will you work until?" "Will you keep pursuing a career as a comedian?" and "Does your father keep working?"

Looking back, Jeong burst out laughing and said, "What is this, a census? If your heart starts racing after hearing that, isn't that strange?" She suggested that Park's questions sounded less like a conversation to win over a romantic partner and more like due diligence before marriage, as if he were checking financial conditions and future plans. Jo Hye-ryun then chimed in, saying, "Not a census," which drew more laughter.

Meanwhile, Jeong married actor Ahn Jae-hwan in 2007, but he died the following September. Afterward, Jeong was plagued by various conspiracy theories and rumors surrounding Ahn's death, and she temporarily stepped away from broadcasting in the wake of the controversy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.