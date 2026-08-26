Kim Dong-ryul to Hold Solo Concert in October... "First Stage Without an Orchestra Since His Debut"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer-songwriter Kim Dong-ryul is taking on a new challenge.

Kim Dong-ryul will hold a solo concert, "Old Song," in October. The show is drawing attention because it will be the first concert in his career, including his Exhibition days, to feature no orchestra. Until now, he has built his signature performances around a grand full-orchestra sound. This time, he aims to move away from that familiar style and create a stage centered on a basic band arrangement and his voice alone, delivering a deeper emotional impact.

As a result, the concert will showcase the polished live performance of Yul Band, the dedicated group that has worked with Kim Dong-ryul for years, along with a number of hidden gems that are rarely heard on large orchestral stages.

Singer-songwriter Kim Dong-ryul has announced that he will hold his first concert without an orchestra since his debut this October.

Kim Dong-ryul said, "I still love music and performances with a flashy, grand-scale style, but I wanted to try a more stripped-down concert at least once. It may actually be a harder challenge, like going into battle without a sword or shield, but I wanted to gather the courage and try it before it was too late."

He added, "If you have usually preferred the songs from my albums that were overlooked rather than my hit tracks, or if you enjoyed the 2019 'Old Song' concert, then you can look forward to this show."

Kim Dong-ryul has brought generations together through a wide range of concerts, including "Invitation," "Monologue," "Thanks," "Old Song," "Melody," and "Stroll." In particular, the 2023 "Melody" concert drew about 60,000 audience members across six shows, while the 2025 "Stroll" concert attracted about 70,000 people over seven performances, proving his exceptional ticket power in Korea.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.