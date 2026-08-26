Park Si-young of 'The King's Warden' Reveals Shocking Family History: "I Lost My Finger After Fighting with My Father"

[Sportschosun, Lee Gae-eun] Film poster designer Park Si-young revealed a shocking family history, saying he lost a finger because of conflict with his father when he was young.

On the 25th, the SPNS TV YouTube channel uploaded a short-form video titled "Park Si-young Lost a Finger While Fighting with His Gangster Father."

When asked why the ring finger on his left hand had been amputated, Park said, "It was cut off. The first time my father stabbed me with a knife was when I was 12. If you look here, there are really a lot of knife scars," and showed his arm, referring to his strained relationship with his father.

He added, "At the time, I started learning boxing for the first time and got bigger. I fought with my father then, and that evening the uncles from the neighborhood took me away. It all happened in that context," shocking everyone.

Park said, "Things snowballed. That is why I hate petty people. After experiencing it as a child, I realized how scared they really are. I saw adults swarm a child and do that," while producer Jo Jun-ho reacted in disbelief, saying, "The uncles stepped in to take revenge on his father."

Finally, Park said, "Going through that kind of childhood taught me that if you avoid frightening things, the fear lasts longer. It may seem scary up close, but it passes more quickly. That is why, when I said I was gay, I thought, 'So what?'"

Meanwhile, Park drew attention for contributing to poster production for numerous hit films, including The King's Warden, Colony, The Wailing, The Man Standing Next, Noryang: Deadly Sea, and I, the Executioner.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.