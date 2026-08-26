Bong Tae-gyu mentions bed scene with Moon So-ri in 'A Good Lawyer's Wife'... "I'm the original 'Yar'" and even gives a demo on 'Keeping Secrets'

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Actor Bong Tae-gyu will claim that he is the original source of the catchphrase 'Yar' and reveal behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of 'A Good Lawyer's Wife.'

Bong Tae-gyu will appear as a guest on 'Keeping Secrets,' which will be released on the 26th. As the first signed actor in Media Lab Seesaw's actor lineup and someone who recently renewed his contract, Bong is expected to show a wide range of charm in his meeting with Song Eun-i and Kim Sook, sharing everything from his special ties with the agency to practical advice on marriage, parenting, and fashion.

Song Eun-i showed special affection for Bong Tae-gyu, the first actor to sign with Media Lab Seesaw's actor lineup. Kim Sook asked, "You said you came to Seesaw because you wanted to succeed, so what percentage of that do you think you've achieved?" Bong replied, "I think Seesaw has a contagious effect," and revealed how his values have changed since working with CEO Song. As Bong, who said he used to be full of desire, reflects on why he now thinks, "I hope things can keep going like this," the question draws interest.

Above all, the broadcast will spotlight Bong Tae-gyu's confident claim about the origin of the recently trending "Yar." Bong said, "In the media, it's certain. I'm the original," and shared behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of the 2003 film 'A Good Lawyer's Wife.' He will also perform a live demo of the original "Yar," turning the set into a scene of laughter.

The episode will also feature "Gola Gola Golabong," a personalized advice segment where viewers can check Bong Tae-gyu's Solomon-like judgment. From marriage to parenting and spending, he is expected to give clear answers based on his own experience. For a story asking how much pocket money is appropriate to give both sets of parents during the first holiday after marriage, and for an engaged couple wondering whether to focus on the honeymoon or the wedding ring, he will draw on his own marriage experience and recommend a bold choice.

For a question about what gift to bring to a child's first-birthday party, he will suggest a unique present idea that takes rising gold prices into account. And when asked whether to buy several coats with a 3 million won bonus or invest in one luxury coat, he will reveal his fashionista-style spending philosophy. Based on his own rule that "if you keep spending on vague amounts of money, your expenses will only grow," Bong is expected to keep making decisive choices and add to the fun of "Gola Gola Golabong."

From his stories as an actor to a new challenge as a writer, from the cheerful behind-the-scenes tale of being the original "Yar" to practical advice on marriage, parenting, and fashion, Bong Tae-gyu's many charms can be seen on 'Keeping Secrets,' which will be released on the 26th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.