Shim Hyung-tak's son Haru has grown so much already... He grabs a tennis racket and unleashes powerful smashes on "The Return of Superman"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Haru, the son of actor Shim Hyung-tak, shows how much he has grown as he takes on tennis and displays impressive athletic talent.

On today’s episode of KBS2’s "The Return of Superman," titled "We Played Well Again Today," Haru catches attention as he discovers a new talent while holding a tennis racket.

Haru, who has already shown strong athletic ability in ball sports such as soccer and basketball, draws attention as he tries tennis. In particular, he grips the racket with his tiny hands and quickly gets into position like a pro, surprising everyone. After closely watching the movements of his uncle, a high school tennis player, Haru soon swings the racket boldly at the ball and shows textbook form on his serve.

Haru then shakes up the tennis court with a powerful smash. He lifts the racket high above his head, moves it in line with the ball’s trajectory, and even jumps in place to return the shot. His unexpected power, coming from such a small frame, and his remarkable ability to connect with the ball left his uncle amazed, with the uncle reportedly praising him highly and saying, "120 points out of 100."

Haru’s powerful smashes and outstanding athletic instincts, as he transforms into a "Prince of Tennis," can be seen on today’s episode of "The Return of Superman."

Meanwhile, "The Return of Superman" airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.