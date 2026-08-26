Famous Doctor Who Appeared on Terrestrial TV Arrested in the Act of Illegal Filming... Police Found 9 Victims After Checking His Phone

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Araem] It has belatedly been revealed that a professor at a university hospital, who had appeared several times on terrestrial television, was arrested by police on suspicion of secretly filming women’s bodies. During the investigation, additional illegal footage believed to have been taken in the past was also found.

According to police on the 25th, Yongsan Police Station in Seoul arrested a doctor identified as A on April 11 on the spot on charges of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

A is accused of secretly filming the bodies of two women with a mobile phone in broad daylight on a weekend near Yongsan Station in Seoul. It is reported that a family member of one of the victims filed a police report, and officers who responded to the scene detained A.

After the arrest, police secured A’s phone and carried out digital forensics. As a result, they reportedly found other illegal photos of women that were believed to have been taken several years ago. The number of additional victims identified is said to be between eight and nine.

A was reportedly a well-known doctor who had appeared many times on terrestrial morning and lifestyle programs. However, he abruptly submitted his resignation letter in April, when the incident occurred, and is now no longer working at that hospital.

A hospital official told TV Chosun that A resigned in person around April for personal reasons.

Police completed their investigation and sent A to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office in June. However, prosecutors later decided not to indict him that same month.

A suspension of indictment is a decision not to bring a suspect to trial, even when criminal charges are recognized, after comprehensively considering factors such as the motive and circumstances of the offense, whether a settlement was reached with the victim, and the suspect’s remorse.

The Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office said the criminal allegations themselves were acknowledged, but it was difficult to disclose the specific reasons for deciding to suspend indictment.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun reportedly tried several times to contact A, but was unable to obtain a response.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.