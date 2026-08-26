Park Soo-hong apologizes over controversy surrounding reboarding the plane: "I was flustered by my daughter's crying and made an immature decision... I am sorry for causing inconvenience"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Park Soo-hong has personally apologized over the controversy surrounding his reboarding of a plane.

On the 26th, Park Soo-hong posted an apology on his social networking service, saying, "During the recent plane departure process, our family caused a delayed departure. As a result, we caused great inconvenience by taking away the precious time of many people, and we also caused harm to airline staff. I bow my head and offer my sincere apology."

He explained the situation at the time, saying, "Right after boarding, my child was crying so much that I could not even sit down, and I made an immature decision because I was flustered. Since the child’s crying during the long flight could cause even greater inconvenience to passengers, I initially told the cabin crew that we would get off."

He continued, "While waiting on the plane, the child stopped crying and I said we would reboard, but I did not realize that this could significantly delay time for security checks and other procedures. This happened entirely because of my lack of understanding of airline procedures, and there is no excuse for it. Once again, I deeply apologize to the passengers and airline staff who suffered great inconvenience because of my shortcomings."

Earlier, on the 25th, online communities and other platforms spread reports that Korean Air Flight KE415 bound for Guam on the 23rd had been delayed by about one hour.

According to the post, Park Soo-hong and his wife, Kim Da-ye, boarded the business class cabin with their daughter, but when the child kept crying, they said they would disembark. The process of removing their baggage was also carried out, but they reportedly reboarded after the child stopped crying.

Park Soo-hong’s family was reported to have apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience caused at the time. Videos also circulated online showing Park Soo-hong bowing his head and apologizing to other passengers.

Some internet users defended Park Soo-hong’s family, but others raised suspicions that they may have received special treatment because he is a celebrity.

Attention also returned to Korean Air’s guidance on voluntary deplaning. In 2023, the airline said in its official newsroom that voluntary deplaning can cause both tangible and intangible harm not only to the airline but also to other passengers, and advised that "passengers should refrain from requesting voluntary deplaning unless it is unavoidable."

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong married Kim Da-ye, who is 23 years younger than him, in 2021, and the couple has a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.