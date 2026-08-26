Jo Hye-ryun's Younger Brother's Couple, Who Opened Up About Financial Hardship, Finally Buy Their Own Home After 11 Years of Marriage: "We've Only Lived in Rentals Until Now"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun's sister-in-law and influencer Park Hye-min said she has finally succeeded in buying a home of her own.

On the 25th, Park Hye-min wrote on her social networking service, "After 11 years of marriage, we are finally buying our own home after moving from one rental to another."

She added, "When I was in middle school, I was so happy about getting my own room. I wonder if our Yul, our daughter, feels the same way. She even wrapped the thank-you gifts for the neighbors herself," sharing a heartwarming photo of her daughter personally packing gifts for residents.

She also shared news about the new home's remodeling. Park Hye-min said, "I was determined to create an Instagram and Pinterest aesthetic, but that would mean throwing away half of our belongings, haha. Still, I'm excited too. Someone commented, 'If a cousin buys land, you'd be jealous, but if Hye-min buys a house, I'd cheer her on enthusiastically.' That day has finally come. Please look forward to our online housewarming."

Park Hye-min and Jo Ji-hwan appeared on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) variety show "Oh Eun Yeong's Report: Marriage Hell" in 2022 and revealed that they had struggled with financial hardship. Since then, they have regained financial stability and drawn attention by buying their own home after 11 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Park Hye-min married Jo Ji-hwan, Jo Hye-ryun's younger brother, in 2015, and the couple has one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.