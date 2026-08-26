Kim Jae-joong Reveals His Home with an Elevator Inside... First Look at His Japanese Mansion on 'New Release Pyeonstorang'

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Kim Jae-joong will reveal his Tokyo home in Japan, which he had kept hidden for 23 years, and share his daily life there.

The episode of KBS 2TV's 'New Release Pyeonstorang' airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, the 27th, will feature Kim Jae-joong's activities in Japan as the center of Asia. In the process, viewers will also get a look at the secret space known as the 'Tokyo house,' which Kim Jae-joong said, "This is a space I have never once shown in 23 years. I will reveal it for the first time on 'Pyeonstorang.'" That has raised expectations for the broadcast.

In the VCR segment revealed that day, the 'Pyeonstorang' production team was shown heading to Kim Jae-joong's Tokyo house at his invitation. The Tokyo house, where Kim Jae-joong lives while firmly establishing himself as a superstar in Japan, caught the eye from the entrance. The spacious mansion, rarely seen in Japan, even has an elevator inside, drawing surprise.

His favorite space, the kitchen, where Kim Jae-joong even cooks for himself in Japan, also drew attention. He also opened up every corner of highly private spaces, including the bedroom and bathroom, capturing viewers' interest.

While looking around Kim Jae-joong's Tokyo house, MC Boom suddenly seemed to spot something and shouted, "Wait! Stop!" Boom, who said he had seen something, sparked laughter by joking, "Isn't there someone else in this house?" Kim Jae-joong then waved his hands and strongly protested, saying, "What are you talking about?" What truth is hidden inside Kim Jae-joong's Tokyo house?

Meanwhile, Kim Jae-joong walked through an alley in the neighborhood filled with old memories and recalled his first entry into Japan 21 years ago. At the time, he was already one of the biggest stars in South Korea, but in Japan he started from the bottom and went through a difficult period. As he walked while thinking about that past, local Japanese fans who recognized him flooded him with requests for photos, bringing warm smiles to viewers as well.

Kim Jae-joong, a top idol who enjoys star-level popularity not only in South Korea but also in Japan and across Asia, continues to stay active in Japan and promote the country. Viewers can see the effort and passion of the Hallyu star Kim Jae-joong, as well as the Tokyo house he is revealing for the first time, on KBS 2TV's 'New Release Pyeonstorang' at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 27.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.