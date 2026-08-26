"I was about to get off because the baby was crying"... Park Soo-hong apologizes over one-hour flight delay controversy

Park Soo-hong. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong has personally apologized over the so-called "flight nuisance" controversy, in which a family member's change of mind about boarding reportedly delayed a flight's departure.

On the 26th, Park said on his social media account, "There was a delayed departure problem caused by my family during the recent flight departure process." He added, "We caused major inconvenience by taking away the precious time of many people, and we also caused harm to airline staff. I bow my head and sincerely apologize."

Earlier, posts on online communities and social media claimed that a flight from Incheon International Airport to Guam on the 23rd departed more than an hour later than scheduled, and that a change of mind about boarding by Park Soo-hong's family affected the delay.

According to posts describing the situation at the time, Park Soo-hong's family boarded the plane, but when the child kept crying, they said they wanted to get off. The checked baggage was then being unloaded, but after the child calmed down, they said they wanted to board again, which allegedly took time to resolve.

As the controversy spread, Park Soo-hong directly explained what happened. He said, "Right after boarding, the child was crying so much that we could not even sit down, and I made a poor judgment in my panic." He added, "I thought the crying during the long flight would cause even greater inconvenience to other passengers, so I initially told the cabin crew that we would get off."

He continued, "While waiting on the plane, the child stopped crying and we said we wanted to board again, but I did not realize that this could significantly delay procedures such as security checks."

Park Soo-hong acknowledged that his decision stemmed from not fully understanding airline procedures. He said, "This happened entirely because of my ignorance of airline procedures," adding, "There is no excuse."

He concluded by saying, "Once again, I deeply apologize to the passengers and airline staff who suffered major inconvenience because of my shortcomings," and bowed his head again.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.