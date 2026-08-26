"Judo legend twins" Cho Jun-ho shows off his home, real estate, and car... "Even if I go broke, I still get an Olympic pension" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Cho Jun-ho, a "judo gold medalist," boasted about his wealth, mentioning not only his own home and real estate but also the Olympic pension he receives regularly.

In the episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 28th, Junhyun Cho, one half of the "judo legend twins" who swept medals in Korea's judo scene, joins the show as a new student and goes on a blind date.

That day, the Cho Jun-hyun and Cho Jun-ho brothers visited the studio together and received a warm welcome from the mentor team, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae Na, as well as national team teammate Kim Yo-han from the athletes' village. The two explained why they decided to enroll, saying, "At least one of us wanted to get married, so Junhyun came to 'Groom's Class.'" In particular, Cho Jun-ho, who said he personally filled out his younger brother's application, was asked whether he had the qualifications of a groom-to-be. He replied, "I have my own home, real estate, and a car." He added, "Even if all of that goes bust, I still get a pension from my Olympic medal," earning everyone's respect. Tak Jae-hoon, the class monitor, jokingly asked, "But Junhyun doesn't have a pension, does he?" Cho Jun-ho then said, "My younger brother is basically the one who helped me win my Olympic medal, so if he says he wants to get married first, I can give him everything," drawing smiles. Junhyun Cho, meanwhile, complained, "My ears are more cauliflower-like than Jun-ho's, so a lot of people think I won an Olympic medal just by looking at my ears," sending the studio into laughter.

Song Hae Na also casually asked the brothers, "Do you have similar ideal types?" Cho Jun-ho replied honestly, "They're a bit different. I prefer a Beyoncé style." Junhyun Cho said, "I like someone pure and kind." Tak Jae-hoon then asked an unexpected question: "Then what about someone like Song Hae Na?" Cho Jun-ho immediately shot back, "She's not Beyoncé." Song Hae Na was stunned and said she had just been "rejected before even confessing," while curiosity grows over what answer Junhyun Cho gave.

Junhyun Cho's enrollment ceremony and nervous first blind date can be seen on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2,' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 28th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.