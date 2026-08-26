Kim Bin Woo, Who Left Korea, Has Settled in Bali... "Real Adjustment Begins" Ahead of Her Daughter's First Day of School

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Bin Woo, who has moved to Bali with her family, shared an update as her children prepare to start school there.

On the 25th, Kim Bin Woo posted several photos on her social networking service, showing her spending relaxed time with her daughter Jeon Yul and son Jeon Won at a beach in Bali.

The photos showed Kim Bin Woo walking hand in hand with her daughter along a Bali beach at sunset. Wearing a bikini, she enjoyed her new daily life in Bali while strolling along the shore with her daughter. Another photo showed Jeon Yul resting on the beach.

Kim Bin Woo also expressed special emotions as she looked at her daughter, who has grown so much. She said, "She couldn't play because the swimsuit she came in was uncomfortable, so I took off my clothes and told her it was fine to get in the water as much as she wanted." She added, "But because she knew it was a piece of clothing her mom cherishes, my daughter Jeon Yul, who couldn't quite plunge into the water and kept circling around me, has been going through a lot of waves in her heart lately."

She continued, "They say puberty is the process of a child becoming an adult, but still. I wish it had come a little later so I could hold my daughter a little longer," revealing her affection for her growing daughter.

More than anything, Kim Bin Woo's family is now ending their 'Bali trip' and beginning their full settlement there. Ahead of her daughter's first day of school, Kim Bin Woo said, "Tomorrow is finally the day she goes to school. Dad and Mom are excited, and our daughter is excited too. I wonder if we'll even be able to sleep properly," expressing her anticipation.

She added, "We rested well and had a lot of fun. Now the real adjustment begins. Yul & Won, fighting!" cheering on her two children as they adapt to their new environment.

Earlier, Kim Bin Woo announced on the 2nd that she would be moving to Bali, Indonesia, with her family. At the time, she said it took about a year to make the decision and explained, "It was not an easy decision, but before we get any older, and while the children are still in our arms, we want to take on a new challenge."

After her visa was issued first, Kim Bin Woo left for Bali six days ahead of her family. On the 21st, her husband and two children arrived in Bali, finally bringing the whole family together. At the time, she said, "Now every day is a challenge for us. Don't try to do everything perfectly, just enjoy it," marking the start of their full Bali life.

Meanwhile, Kim Bin Woo married a non-celebrity husband two years her junior in 2015 and has a daughter, Jeon Yul, and a son, Jeon Won. She first became known through KBS2's "The War of Roses" in 2002 and has since appeared in numerous productions, including "Phoenix 2020," "My Golden Kids," "Three Fathers, One Mother," and "Unstoppable Mrs. Cha."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.