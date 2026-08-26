BIBI Gets Annoyed at Lee Seo-jin for Telling Her What to Do, Says Kim Kwang-kyu Is "Frustrating" ('My Genie Secretary')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] BIBI showed off her exceptional variety-show skills by playfully taking control of Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

BIBI will appear as the first "my star" on SBS's Friday variety show "Anything You Want, I’ll Do It - My Genie Secretary" (hereinafter "My Genie Secretary"), which premieres on the 28th.

A recently released video showed Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu accompanying BIBI at the WATERBOMB event.

BIBI waited for Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu in the waiting area, and the two arrived late. However, because of the backlight and their poor eyesight, they failed to recognize her at first glance. After finally realizing it was BIBI, they joked that "it was hard to see her face" and exchanged greetings, drawing laughter.

Later, in the waiting room, BIBI spotted some snacks and excitedly said, "That looks delicious." Lee Seo-jin told her, "Don't eat that," and BIBI shot back, "Why are you telling me what to do?" as the two bickered playfully.

Kim Kwang-kyu was also rattled by BIBI's blunt remarks. While driving, he heard her say, "This is frustrating" and "You have a tiring personality," and he kept glancing at her before finally hiding himself and saying, "I'm scared of her," sending everyone into laughter.

Meanwhile, ahead of her WATERBOMB stage, BIBI steeled herself, saying, "I prepared hard, thinking this would be my last WATERBOMB." But once she was about to go on stage, she looked so nervous that even her lips were trembling.

When Lee Seo-jin asked, "You're not nervous, are you?" BIBI replied in a trembling voice, "I am nervous." Lee Seo-jin then comforted her, saying, "Don't be nervous."

BIBI said, "I was really nervous today. My hands and feet got cold. It felt overwhelming," adding, "So I kept moving my body to wake myself up."

But once she stepped on stage, BIBI dominated the performance so completely that her earlier nerves were nowhere to be seen. Watching her, Lee Seo-jin said in admiration, "I felt like she got to that level because she worked so hard."

"My Genie Secretary" premieres on Friday, the 28th, at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.