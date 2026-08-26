Jae-gyun Hwang loses 18 kg and manages swelling with compression stockings... "My legs swell easily"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Former baseball player and broadcaster Jae-gyun Hwang shared a glimpse of his daily routine at home, where he wears compression stockings to manage swelling.

On the 25th, a video titled "Info) Jae-gyun Hwang's YouTuber career switch" was uploaded to Hwang's YouTube channel, Ilu Hwang. This was the first piece of content Hwang released after launching his YouTube channel.

When asked whether he felt pressure as a rookie YouTuber, he said, "I just want to film in a fun way and hope we all do well. I'll probably grumble no matter what the PD asks me to do, but it will feel like I'm doing everything for YouTube.

" Hwang then looked puzzled and asked, "You're criticizing my fashion?" He drew laughs by appearing in an outfit that had been labeled a "fashion terrorist. " The production team did not hold back, saying, "Hmm.

What was the problem?" and "There is definitely a problem," while also failing to suppress their laughter. Hwang also drew attention when he said, "My legs swell easily," and showed himself wearing compression stockings at home to manage the swelling.

Meanwhile, Hwang joined the Hyundai Unicorns in 2006 and went on to play for the Lotte Giants, establishing himself as one of the KBO's leading infielders. In 2017, he made his MLB debut with the San Francisco Giants as the first Korean player on the team.

He later returned to the KBO with KT Wiz and retired in December last year. In February, he signed an exclusive contract with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C) and began a new chapter as a broadcaster.

He also made headlines recently by losing 18 kg in about six months. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.