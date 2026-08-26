"100 Million Won Wedding" Lee A-young says Shim Gyu-deok paid 90% of the bill... "We actually had money left from the gifts"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Lee A-young, who appeared on MBN's "Love After Divorce," and lawyer Shim Gyu-deok have revealed the behind-the-scenes story of their wedding, which cost about 100 million won. Thanks to more guests and more cash gifts than expected, they said they still had money left over even after paying the hefty bill.

On the 25th, Lee A-young held a Q&A session on her social media account and answered a range of questions about her wedding, which took place on the 23rd.

What drew the most attention was the scale and cost of the ceremony. The couple had initially set the meal guarantee at 400 guests, but the actual number of attendees far exceeded that figure.

When one netizen asked, "You had a guaranteed 400 guests. How many actually came?" Lee A-young replied, "I thought it would be around 500, but Gyu-deok said 600." She added, "Some people only stopped by to show their faces and did not stay for the meal. Of course, the number of meals also exceeded the guarantee."

She also revealed that the wedding, held at a venue in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, cost about 100 million won.

When asked, "Does a wedding really cost around 100 million won?" Lee A-young admitted, "Roughly, yes." However, she said the actual burden was not as heavy as expected. "We got help through connections, and a lot of cash gifts came in, so we actually had money left over. That surprised me too," she said.

In other words, even after holding a wedding worth about 100 million won, the cash gifts exceeded the expenses, underscoring just how large the guest list was, with around 500 to 600 people attending.

Most of the wedding preparation costs were reportedly covered by Shim Gyu-deok. When asked about the cost-sharing ratio, Lee A-young said, "Gyu-deok paid about 90% of it," explaining that her husband covered most of the expenses.

Lee A-young said, "Many people who thought highly of me kindly helped us a lot, but Gyu-deok said that was more than enough. During the preparation process, he did not even choose the wedding gifts, and even when I tried to give him money, he absolutely refused to take it." She explained that she handled discounts and sponsorships, while Shim Gyu-deok took care of the actual payments. Lee A-young added, "So I told him to use all the cash gifts when they came in."

Wedding preparations took about five months. During that time, Lee A-young said she was juggling filming, moving, a family trip to Jeju Island, Shim Gyu-deok's schedule in Hawaii, and freelance work. She also admitted that after appearing on television, she was hit with a flood of malicious comments and went through a mentally difficult period for about two weeks.

She also pushed back against speculation that her mother-in-law had opposed the marriage after being seen in tears at the wedding.

Lee A-young said, "I'm the one waiting for the weather to get colder so I can wear the fur vest my mother-in-law bought me," adding, "The article was written strangely. She never opposed us even once, and she has been taking very good care of me from the start."

She continued, "She always makes sure we have kimchi and other things, and when she steams potatoes or corn, she calls us over again. She probably cried because she felt sorry that we had both been through so much emotional hardship, and because she hated to send Gyu-deok off again. My mother cried too, even though she was happy."

Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok became known to the public through MBN's "Love After Divorce 1" and "Love After Divorce 5," respectively. Although they appeared on different seasons, they were introduced through a mutual acquaintance in January last year and later became a couple. They were married on the 23rd at a wedding hall in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Before their wedding, the two also appeared on JTBC's "Love War," where they opened up about the realistic conflicts and concerns they faced while preparing for a second marriage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.