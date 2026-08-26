Song Kang, Recently Discharged, Says He Did a Sheet Mask a Day and Read 40 Books in the Military... "I Could Serve Four More Months" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Song Kang said he made the most of his military service, doing a sheet mask a day and reading about 40 books.

Episode 357 of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," airing today (the 26th) at 8:45 p.m., will feature Song Kang, making his first variety show appearance since his discharge; Kim Do-hee, who drew attention after appearing on "National Singing Contest" as the star of "Dancing Tambourine"; Professor Kim Heon, a scholar of Western classics who will share the full story behind the film "The Odyssey"; and veteran chef Sam Kim, now in his 27th year.

Song Kang, who appeared with visuals that showed no sign of a military hiatus, is expected to display his chemistry with Yoo Jae-suk, whom he previously worked with on the variety show "Village Survival, the Eight." He also drew laughs by revealing, "I did a sheet mask a day in the military because I wanted to keep my hiatus as short as possible," and shared stories from his service, during which he read nearly 40 books.

Song Kang, who said military service became a turning point in his life, will also deliver a surprising behind-the-scenes story. Despite boldly saying, "I could do about four more months," he admitted that he once woke up in a cold sweat after dreaming that he had been enlisted again. He also added to the laughter by saying he suffers from insomnia, even though he usually sleeps 10 to 12 hours a day.

Song Kang, who is returning with the drama "Four Hands, Two Sonatas," will share behind-the-scenes stories about playing a genius pianist in the series. He will also leave a special video message for his co-star Lee Jun-young, who recently enlisted. The episode will also reveal the unexpected reason he chose to become an actor despite his introverted personality. Song Kang said he signed up for an acting academy after seeing Leonardo DiCaprio's eyes in the film "Titanic." He will also talk about continuing to pursue his dream of becoming an actor despite his mother's opposition, as well as childhood episodes in which he was often told to "learn a skill." In addition, he will reveal his true maximalist side, saying that after recently reading a cookbook, he bought eight pots and about 1 million won worth of kitchenware, but never actually used any of it. From his daily self-care routine to small everyday stories, viewers will be able to see a more mature and varied side of Song Kang in the broadcast.

Meanwhile, "You Quiz on the Block" airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.