Park Soo-hong apologizes repeatedly in front of passengers after his daughter burst into tears.. "Economy passengers waited an hour without knowing why"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] A video showing the cabin situation at the time has been released after Park Soo-hong apologized over the controversy surrounding a delayed flight and the inconvenience it caused.

A post titled "The trip from departure to arrival was so exhausting" recently appeared on Naver's "Guam Free Travel Guide" cafe.

The writer, who said they were on the same flight as Park Soo-hong's family at the time, recounted the scene, saying, "Right before departure, without any delay, Park Soo-hong's baby was crying really hard. Park Soo-hong said the baby was crying too much and that they should get off."

They added, "While the bridge was being connected... the legal team came and said they needed to explain the situation, so it took about 50 minutes to an hour. The baby calmed down a little, and then we departed." They continued, "Park Soo-hong kept bowing and apologizing. The economy passengers probably had no idea what was going on."

In the video released along with the post, Park Soo-hong can be seen repeatedly bowing and apologizing to passengers seated in the Prestige cabin, saying, "I'm sorry." His anxious expression as he looked around was visible, and the sound of his daughter crying loudly could also be heard.

One netizen who said they had been seated in economy wrote, "So it really was because of Park Soo-hong's family. I was in economy, and we waited for an hour without knowing why, then were told we would get off, so all the passengers waited, and then we were told again that we wouldn't be getting off. I understand how difficult it must have been with a crying baby, but because we had to wait for an hour, many of the economy passengers with babies had a very hard time too," expressing frustration over the inconvenience they experienced.

Earlier, on the 25th, reports spread through online communities and elsewhere that Korean Air flight KE415 bound for Guam on the 23rd had been delayed by about an hour.

According to the post, Park Soo-hong and his wife Kim Da-ye were seated in the Prestige cabin with their daughter when the child kept crying, prompting them to say they wanted to disembark. The process of removing their luggage was carried out, but they reportedly reboarded after the child stopped crying.

Some netizens said they understood Park Soo-hong's family, given that they have a young daughter. Others, however, raised suspicions that they may have received special treatment because they are celebrities.

As the controversy continued, Park Soo-hong issued a direct apology on his social networking service on the 26th.

Park Soo-hong posted an apology, saying, "During the recent flight departure process, our family caused a delay. Because of this, we caused major inconvenience by taking away many people's valuable time, and we also caused harm to airline staff. I bow my head and offer my sincere apologies."

He explained the situation, saying, "Right after boarding, the baby was crying so much that we could not even sit down properly, and in our panic, we made an immature decision. Because the baby might cause even greater inconvenience to passengers during the long flight, I initially told the cabin crew that we would get off."

He continued, "While waiting in the cabin, the baby stopped crying and we said we wanted to reboard, but I failed to realize that this could significantly delay security checks and other procedures. This happened entirely because of my lack of knowledge about airline procedures, and there is no excuse for it. Once again, I deeply apologize to the passengers and airline staff who suffered major inconvenience because of my shortcomings."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.