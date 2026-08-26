Jun Hyun-moo's Kazakhstan driving controversy spreads; embassy confirms, "Russian notarized translation is required"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] As the controversy over broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo's driving in Kazakhstan continues, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan has again made clear that an international driving permit alone is not enough to drive there.

On the 25th, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan posted a notice through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' overseas travel safety website titled, "Guidelines for Short-Term Visitors to Kazakhstan on Local Driving."

The embassy said, "If our citizens visiting Kazakhstan for a short period want to drive a car locally, please make sure to check the following items in advance," and gave detailed guidance on the documents required for driving there.

According to the embassy, short-term visitors who want to drive in Kazakhstan must carry the original Korean driver's license and a notarized Russian translation of that license.

In particular, the embassy stressed, "Even if you have an international driving permit, you cannot drive without the original Korean driver's license and a notarized Russian translation."

A notarized Russian translation can be obtained from a local notary office in Kazakhstan or from a diplomatic mission, such as the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Almaty. If the application is made at a local diplomatic mission, issuance takes about half a day.

Coincidentally, the notice was posted on the same day that Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" issued its official position on the controversy surrounding Jun Hyun-moo's rental car driving in Kazakhstan.

In the episode aired on the 14th, "I Live Alone" showed Jun Hyun-moo deciding on a destination at the airport and then leaving on a spontaneous trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan. He later rented a car locally and continued the trip by driving himself.

After the broadcast, however, online criticism pointed out that foreigners need more than an international driving permit to drive in Kazakhstan and must also have a notarized Russian translation of their driver's license.

In response, the production team of "I Live Alone" said on the 25th, "Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on air. Right before departing for Kazakhstan, he submitted the international driving permit and passport required by the local rental car company and rented the vehicle."

It added, "After the broadcast, we received inquiries about how to use rental cars locally, and after checking with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan, we later confirmed that a separate notarization process is required."

If Jun Hyun-moo rented the car based on his international driving permit and passport, then he did not meet the local driving requirements stated by the embassy. The notice also made clear that whether the rental company handed over the car and whether he was legally qualified to drive under local law are separate issues.

The production team also said it heard from the embassy that "many citizens suffer damage locally because of this kind of issue, so we will provide this guidance again to help prevent our citizens visiting the area from being affected." The embassy did in fact post a driving safety notice for short-term travelers that same day.

The controversy surrounding Jun Hyun-moo's trip to Kazakhstan did not end there. The broadcast emphasized that it was a spontaneous trip with no advance planning, but Almaty City Tourism Bureau said on its official website that the filming was carried out with support from the Almaty City Tourism Department, raising questions about prior arrangements and sponsorship.

The production team denied allegations of fabrication, saying, "We did not receive any filming support or sponsorship for this trip to Kazakhstan." It added, "We will pay closer attention and produce the program more carefully going forward."

As the dispute over whether the trip was truly spontaneous continues, the issue of local driving eligibility has been added to the debate. With the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan officially reiterating that an international driving permit alone is not enough to drive, the fallout from Jun Hyun-moo's Kazakhstan trip is still unfolding.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.