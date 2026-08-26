Go Hyun-jung Falls Into a Deep Sleep Under a Blanket in a Premium Theater... "I Have No Memory From the Middle of Odyssey"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Go Hyun-jung shared a cheerful update about her failed(?) attempt to watch the film "Odyssey."

On the 25th, Go Hyun-jung posted a photo on her social networking service along with the message, "I was so eager to watch the film 'Odyssey,' but because I had a poor night's sleep the day before, I don't remember anything from the middle of it. Who wants to go watch it with me?"

The released photo shows Go Hyun-jung fast asleep after watching the movie. Wearing black-rimmed glasses and a leather jacket, she is curled up on a plush seat and sleeping soundly. The sight of her dozing off comfortably under a blanket drew smiles.

The theater in the photo is not a typical cinema seat setup, but a premium screening space with spacious sofa-style seats and blankets. Go Hyun-jung appears to have fallen asleep as comfortably as if she were resting at home.

In particular, Go Hyun-jung had expressed high expectations for Christopher Nolan's new film "Odyssey," calling it a "movie I was so eager to see." However, she said she had trouble sleeping the night before the screening, so she could not remember much from the middle of the film.

In the end, Go Hyun-jung did not get to properly watch the film she had been looking forward to, and drew attention by saying, "Who wants to go watch it with me?" Her candid account of going to the theater full of anticipation only to end up sleeping through the screening added to the humor.

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung appeared in the SBS drama "The Psychopath I Met" last year. Since then, she has been sharing updates through YouTube and social networking service.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.