Kim Ji-young Embarrassed by Her Handsome Son: "Even When I Appear on TV, He Doesn't Watch... It Made Me Feel So Down"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Ji-young shared a story about being embarrassed by her handsome son.

On the 26th, a video titled "The Day I Treated Ji-young Unnie & Su-bin Oppa" was released on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Ji-young revealed an episode in which her son unexpectedly embarrassed her. She said, "There are a lot of actors in our family. So when my son was young, I used to take him to filming sets, but he would just act indifferent and ask, 'Do I really have to go?' He doesn't even watch when I appear on TV."

She continued, "But one day, we went to a shopping mall, and he suddenly pulled me along. When I asked why, he said he had seen a YouTuber. In that moment, I felt my pride hurt, so I said, 'Hey! Your mom is a 10-million-ticket actress.' I felt so discouraged. It made me wonder why I had acted all my life."

Kim Ji-young also smiled warmly when she heard praise that her son is widely known as a handsome boy. "He grew up really well on his own," she said.

She added that her son barely went through a rebellious phase. "He's 17 now, and when he sees middle school students smoking on the street, he says, 'Those little punks,'" she said with a laugh.

"He still talks a lot. Since he's preparing for college entrance exams, he comes home late at night but keeps talking nonstop. He keeps talking until I tell him to go to bed. He's like a daughter and a son at the same time. I'm grateful," she said, expressing her affection.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.