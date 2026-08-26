Kwon Jeong-yeol and Kim Yoon-ju, married for 12 years, spark rumors of a “public romance” — “I thought I was married...”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Kim Yoon-ju of Rooftop Moonlight responded playfully after fans showered her and her husband, 10cm's Kwon Jeong-yeol, with congratulations on their “public romance” couple photo.

On the 25th, Kim Yoon-ju wrote on her social media, "Thank you for congratulating us on our public romance. I thought I was married." It was her witty response to fans who looked at her and Kwon Jeong-yeol, whom she married in 2014, like a couple who had just started dating.

Earlier, Kim Yoon-ju shared a mirror selfie with Kwon Jeong-yeol and added the brief caption, "Pretty close." The photo showed the two standing side by side in front of a mirror while out shopping. Kwon Jeong-yeol rested his chin on Kim Yoon-ju's shoulder and leaned in close, naturally showing affection. Kim Yoon-ju also looked into the camera with a bright smile, completing the sweet mood. Without exaggerated poses, the two leaned comfortably into each other, highlighting the intimacy of a couple in their 12th year of marriage.

Because the two rarely share photos together on social media, the reaction was even more enthusiastic. Fans left comments such as, "Looks like they’re dating," "It’s been so long since we’ve seen a lovestagram post," "Are couple photos this rare?" and "I thought a new couple had just been born."

Singer Jo Jung-chi also added to the buzz with a playful comment, asking, "What’s the relationship between the two of you?" As the rare couple selfie drew attention as if it were an announcement of a public relationship, Kim Yoon-ju added to the laughter by replying, "I thought I was married."

Their unchanged affection was also evident in Kim Yoon-ju's recent remarks. Last month, she appeared on model Jang Yoon-ju's YouTube channel and expressed deep trust in her husband, Kwon Jeong-yeol. When asked whether they still loved each other despite their married life, Kim Yoon-ju said of Kwon Jeong-yeol, "He has no flaws, only good points." She went on to say that she had much to learn from him, including the way he treats people and quietly looks after those around him, showing off her devoted side.

Meanwhile, Kwon Jeong-yeol and Kim Yoon-ju first met while co-hosting a KBS radio program in 2011. They later became a couple, dated for about two years, and married in 2014, becoming one of the best-known couples in the indie music scene.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.