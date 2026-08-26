G-Dragon invites descendants of Korean War veterans and correctional officers to concert at his own expense, saying he wanted to express gratitude and respect

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Singer G-Dragon invited descendants of independence activists and Korean War veterans, along with correctional officers, to Big Bang's 20th anniversary world tour concert at his own expense.

According to his agency, Galaxy Corporation, the invitation was made possible through concert tickets that G-Dragon, honorary chairman of the JUSPEACE Foundation, personally purchased and donated to the foundation.

As part of the foundation's cultural and artistic activities under its Hero Recovery project, the invitation expanded on last year's concert, when firefighters, police officers and other uniformed public servants were invited during G-Dragon's world tour. The JUSPEACE Foundation's Hero Recovery project was launched to honor the dedication of people who have done their duty in their own positions for the safety and peace of society, and to deliver gratitude, respect and healing through culture and the arts.

The concert brought together descendants of independence activists and Korean War veterans who devoted themselves to Korea's freedom, independence and peace, as well as correctional officers who have quietly carried out their duties in correctional facilities to help rehabilitate inmates and ensure public safety. The invitation was arranged to remind people that today's daily life continues on the sacrifices and responsibility of others, and to express gratitude and respect through culture and the arts to those whom society should remember.

Photo provided by Galaxy Corporation

The foundation's idea of a "hero" does not refer only to someone extraordinary. It also includes people who have quietly carried out their responsibilities in their own places to protect someone else's day, and whom society should remember as heroes.

Oh Hee-young, head of the JUSPEACE Foundation, said, "An ordinary day that we enjoy contains someone's sacrifice and dedication, as well as the efforts of people who are still doing their duty in their own places." She added, "It was not meant as a grand reward, but I wanted to convey that our society does not forget their hard work."

She continued, "I believe culture and the arts can comfort people and give them a small push to return to daily life." She added, "Going forward, we will continue to identify people who have protected the community in unseen places through the Hero Recovery project, and keep carrying out activities that express gratitude and respect through art."

Meanwhile, Big Bang, the group G-Dragon belongs to, made a comeback on the 19th with the new digital single "BiiiG," about four years and four months after its last release. The group will launch the "BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >" with 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.