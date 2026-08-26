'41kg Skeleton-Slim' Choi Jun-hee Draws Attention With a Big Eating Broadcast, Aware of 'Eating and Spitting' Rumors... "I Finished It All Live"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, shared an update through a live broadcast, showing off a hearty eating session.

On the 25th, Choi Jun-hee posted a video on her social media account promoting a diet product. In the video, she drew attention by eating food without hesitation.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Tomorrow is the last chance to get the 40kg skeleton-slim item." She then seemed to anticipate possible accusations of so-called "eating and spitting," saying, "I finished it all live because I was worried about rumors of eating and spitting."

Choi Jun-hee also added, "I'm eating to get rid of all the remaining swelling," and "If you have lower-body obesity or have had cosmetic surgery like me, you absolutely should eat this."

In the past, Choi Jun-hee said that her weight had risen sharply during her treatment for lupus, an autoimmune disease, and that it once reached 96 kg.

She later worked on losing weight through diet control and exercise, and was reported to have lost about 55 kg. She also drew major attention when she revealed that her lowest weight had dropped to 41 kg.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Cho Sung-min, and has been in the public eye since childhood. In 2022, she signed an exclusive contract with Wibloom, raising expectations that she might enter the entertainment industry, but the contract was terminated after about three months.

More recently, she announced a new chapter in her life by holding a wedding with her boyfriend, who is 11 years older and whom she had dated for a long time.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.