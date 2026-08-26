Shin Ye-eun, a 2016 freshman at Sungkyunkwan University, finally dons a graduation cap 10 years after enrollment: "The graduation of an ammonite"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araam] Actress Shin Ye-eun has finally completed her studies and celebrated graduation, about 10 years after entering university.

On the 25th, Shin Ye-eun shared several graduation photos on her personal account and updated fans on her recent life. Dressed in a graduation cap and gown, she held a bouquet and a cake while smiling brightly. She also tossed her cap into the air to celebrate the occasion.

Along with the photos, Shin Ye-eun wrote the short caption, "The graduation of an ammonite." She also expressed her overwhelming feelings about graduating, saying, "I can’t believe I got to wear a graduation gown. Please understand if I post too many photos," and added, "It took 10 years to graduate. Shin Ye-eun, class of 2016, finally graduates," sharing a special message.

Born in 1998, Shin Ye-eun entered the Department of Acting and Performing Arts at Sungkyunkwan University in 2016. As she later began working as an actress in earnest, she balanced filming and studies, and it took nearly 10 years after enrollment to complete her undergraduate degree.

Shin Ye-eun made her acting debut in 2018 through the web drama "A-Teen," which brought her into the spotlight. She later left a strong impression playing the young Park Yeon-jin in the Netflix series "The Glory." She has since expanded her filmography with appearances in dramas such as "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born," "A Hundred Memories," and "The Murky Stream," as well as the film "Secret: Untold Melody."

More recently, she has continued her acting career by meeting viewers through the ENA Monday-Tuesday drama "Doctor on the Edge."

She has also drawn attention for her steady charitable work, in addition to her acting. Shin Ye-eun was named the 400th member of the Philanthropy Club, a major donor group under Hope Friend Hunger Countermeasures, in recognition of her seven years of donations and sponsorship activities. The group consists of individual donors who have given or pledged more than 100 million won to Korea Food for the Hungry International.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.