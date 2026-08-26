SF9 Makes a Comeback to Mark Its 10th Anniversary

SF9 held a comeback showcase at the CUBE Convention Center in Sangam-dong, Seoul, on the 26th. Members of SF9 pose for a photo. Sangam-dong = Reporter Song, songs@sportschosun.com/2026.08.26/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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SF9 held a comeback showcase at the CUBE Convention Center in Sangam-dong, Seoul, on the 26th. Members of SF9 pose for a photo. Sangam-dong = Reporter Song, songs@sportschosun.com/2026.08.26/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.