SOYOUGI’s Kim Hyung-bae Says He Avoids Cold Medicine Because He Comes from a Family of Korean Medicine Doctors, as His Advice to Endure a 39.4 C Fever Draws Renewed Attention

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] A video in which Kim Hyung-bae, a Korean medicine doctor known as influencer SOYOUGI’s boyfriend, said he does not usually take medicine even when he catches a cold is drawing renewed attention. As his advice that adults and children should try enduring a fever of up to 39.4 C drew public criticism from a doctors’ group, his remarks about relying on immunity rather than medication are also spreading, intensifying the backlash.

Kim recently uploaded a video to his social media account under the theme of “traits of a family of Korean medicine doctors.” He introduced his father as a Korean medicine doctor as well and said his family tends not to take cold medicine even when they catch a cold.

Kim explained that people catch colds because their bodies are tired or their immunity has weakened. He argued that if people rely too heavily on medicine to get through illness, they may lose the chance to strengthen their immune system. He added that if they practice enduring discomfort, a cold that used to come once a year could become something that happens only once every three or five years. He also said he has caught a cold only about twice in the past 10 years.

The remarks drew even more attention because they came amid controversy over Kim’s advice on high fevers. In the comments on one post, he said adults could try enduring a fever until their body temperature reaches 39.4 C. He also responded that children around age 4 or 5 could try to hold out until about 38.5 C. He did add that medication should be taken if severe headaches, chills, dehydration, or lethargy appear even below 39 C. Still, critics said it was dangerous to advise people to endure a high fever based solely on a temperature threshold.

In response, the Association of Physicians for a Fair Society issued a statement on the 25th and directly criticized Kim’s claims. The group said a high fever of 39.4 C could be a sign of serious illnesses such as pneumonia, meningitis, or sepsis, and pointed out that it is not appropriate to tell people to wait until a certain temperature without diagnosing the underlying cause.

It also warned that responses should differ depending on the cause of the fever, the patient’s age, and accompanying symptoms. The group said advice based on a single temperature figure shared online could delay treatment, and called for the post to be deleted and for a public apology.

Meanwhile, Kim is publicly dating influencer and entrepreneur SOYOUGI. The couple drew attention after revealing their relationship through social media and YouTube content.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.