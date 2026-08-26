Park Soo-hong's flight delay was not a celebrity perk... 2,548 voluntary deboardings over five years

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Park Soo-hong became embroiled in a "nuisance controversy" after a flight departure was delayed when he boarded a plane with his baby, then reversed his decision to deboard. Some even raised questions about a possible violation of aviation rules and alleged "celebrity favoritism," but voluntary deboarding, in which a passenger asks to leave before takeoff, is not uncommon in the airline industry.

According to Korean Air and others on the 26th, Park Soo-hong's family recently told a flight attendant they wanted to get off the plane after their baby kept crying. The airline then began the relevant procedures, including removing the family's checked baggage from the aircraft.

However, the baby stopped crying during the process, and Park Soo-hong's family reversed their decision and chose to remain on the flight. As Park Soo-hong explained, all of this took place while the family was waiting on board. In other words, they did not actually get off the aircraft and then reboard.

A Korean Air official also confirmed through multiple media outlets that Park Soo-hong's family did not deboard and reboard the aircraft. The official added, "When a voluntary deboarding passenger occurs, we respond according to procedure and principle, and we handled this case in the same way."

After the incident became known, online criticism poured in, with many accusing Park Soo-hong of causing inconvenience to other passengers. Some also questioned whether allowing a passenger who had already said they wanted to get off to reboard amounted to "special treatment for a celebrity."

But voluntary deboarding itself is not prohibited under the rules. According to data released by the office of Yeom Taeyeong, a member of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee of the National Assembly, and submitted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, there were 2,965 deboarding cases at airports nationwide from 2019 through August 2024. Of those, 417 were involuntary deboardings due to aircraft defects or flight delays and cancellations, while 2,548 were voluntary deboardings, accounting for 85.9 percent of the total.

By year, the figures were 401 in 2019, 252 in 2020, 417 in 2021, 542 in 2022, and 523 in 2023. As of August 2024, there had been 413 cases.

The reasons were varied. Health-related issues were the most common at 1,399 cases, or 54.9 percent, followed by schedule changes at 273 cases, or 10.7 percent, and the death of a family member or acquaintance at 142 cases, or 5.6 percent. Notably, 389 cases, or 15.3 percent, were voluntary deboardings due to a simple change of mind, with no particular emergency reason.

Based on the facts disclosed so far, it is difficult to conclude that Park Soo-hong's actions fall under prohibited conduct under the Aviation Security Act. Korean Air also said the case was handled in accordance with the voluntary deboarding procedure and in line with standard rules.

Ultimately, it is necessary to distinguish between whether Park Soo-hong's voluntary deboarding itself was unusual or prohibited, and whether it caused inconvenience to other passengers.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong posted an apology regarding the controversy, saying, "Recently, our family caused a delayed departure during the flight process. We caused great inconvenience by taking up many people's valuable time, and we also caused harm to airline staff. I bow my head and offer my sincere apology."

He explained the situation, saying, "Right after boarding, the baby was crying so much that we could not even sit down, and in my panic I made an immature decision. Because I thought the passengers would suffer even more from the baby's crying during the long flight, I initially told the cabin crew that we would get off."

He continued, "While waiting on board, the baby stopped crying and we said we wanted to stay on the flight again, but I did not realize that this could greatly delay time for security checks and other procedures. This happened entirely because of my lack of knowledge about airline procedures, and there is no excuse for it. Once again, I deeply apologize to the passengers and airline staff who suffered great inconvenience because of my shortcomings."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.