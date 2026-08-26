Kim So-young, Married to Oh Sang-jin, Returns to Pre-Pregnancy Shape and Then Loses 3 More kg... "My Swimsuit Was Too Small, So I Got Serious"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Kim So-young drew attention after shedding weight rapidly following childbirth, only to go on another diet.

On the 26th, Kim So-young held a Q&A session with fans on her social media account.

One fan asked, "How did you lose 3 kg in just three weeks?" and requested her diet menu. Kim So-young replied, "There is usually about a 2 kg difference before and after my period, so I wouldn't say I lost 3 kg. But anyway, it was basically eggs and protein shakes on repeat. I did eat a proper meal for lunch."

She added, "During my recent trip to Busan, my clothes still didn't fit well, and all the swimsuits I had at home were too small. I didn't want to buy everything new, so I decided to get serious about it."

Kim So-young had previously said that she had gained up to 69 kg before giving birth to her second child, but lost 10 kg in a month and reached the 50 kg range. On this day, she also revealed that she weighed 54 kg, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married fellow MBC announcer Oh Sang-jin in 2016. After welcoming a daughter in 2019, she gave birth to a son in April.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.