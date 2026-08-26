Mother of Three Sunye Shares a Warm Hug with 2PM's Jang Woo-young, Recalling Their Tango Partnership from 18 Years Ago

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] 2PM's Jang Woo-young brought back memories from 18 years ago when he reunited with Wonder Girls' Sunye, with whom he once shared the stage in a tango performance. The two unexpectedly ran into each other during filming and exchanged a warm hug. Sunye, flustered, said, "I'm bare-faced," but still drew attention with her unchanged beauty.

On the 25th, a video titled "I’ll Do My Best (Even If the Other Person Is an Elementary School Student)" was released on the YouTube channel "Jang Wooyoung's Channel."

That day, Wooyoung was filming at a cafe when he came across an unexpected person: Sunye, his former labelmate at JYP Entertainment. Surprised by the unplanned meeting, Wooyoung widened his eyes and shouted, "What is she doing here?" Sunye naturally walked over and hugged him, showing her delight.

Sunye appeared in comfortable clothes and, upon noticing the camera, made a V sign with her hand while saying, "I'm bare-faced." Even without makeup, she showed the clear beauty that had not changed much since her Wonder Girls days. Her youthful appearance, even after becoming a mother of three, drew attention.

Wooyoung suspected that Sunye's sudden appearance was a surprise setup arranged by the production team. He kept looking around and repeatedly asked, "Did you call Sunye?" But their reunion was, in fact, a real coincidence.

Sunye explained, "I came in earlier and saw that you were filming. I thought, 'What a surprise,' went upstairs first, and then came back down because it looked like filming had ended. I'm still surprised that you're here." Wooyoung responded that it was hard to believe, asking, "Did we really just run into each other by chance?"

Their reunion naturally led to memories from 18 years ago. Wooyoung recalled, "When Sunye and I were complete rookies, 2PM and Wonder Girls once performed a tango stage together. I was Sunye's partner back then."

The video also showed the joint 2008 stage by 2PM and Wonder Girls at the Mnet KM Music Festival (MKMF). It captured the two fresh-faced rookies, Wooyoung and Sunye, dancing tango seriously in black and red outfits. Wooyoung smiled awkwardly and said, "That video from 18 years ago is still circulating."

Meanwhile, Wooyoung also transformed into a fictional trainee named "Uncle Minsu" and went undercover in a dance class for elementary school students aspiring to become idols. After learning choreography from Stray Kids together and being evaluated by the children, he revealed his identity at the end and offered heartfelt advice: "Don't get buried in practice alone. I hope you can also enjoy the time and daily life you have now."

Jo Min-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.