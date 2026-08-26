"Admission of Crime to Apology Message"... Nam Kyung-ju, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student, Faces Biggest Crisis Ahead of Jury Trial

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park A-ram] The trial of musical actor Nam Kyung-ju, who has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a student, will be held as a Korean Jury Trial in November. The victim's side also revealed in court that Nam had sent the victim a message expressing an apology.

The 29th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Presiding Judge Eom Ki-pyo, held the first preparatory hearing in Nam Kyung-ju's case on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under supervision on the 26th. Because the defendant is not required to appear in person at a preparatory hearing, Nam did not show up in court.

The case was originally assigned to the 13th Single-Judge Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, but the court reassigned it to a panel after a deliberation process, taking into account the importance of the case and the issues involved.

One of the main issues at the hearing was whether the case would proceed as a Korean Jury Trial. Nam's side requested the trial, saying the key issue was whether a real supervisory relationship existed between the defendant and the victim, and that they wanted the public to weigh in.

The victim's side objected, arguing that in sexual violence cases, the victim's wishes and protection should be given priority. However, the court accepted Nam's request, citing the defendant's right to a Korean Jury Trial.

The court stated, "As a result of deliberation, it is true that a Korean Jury Trial has structural limitations in fully protecting the victim, as the victim's side pointed out. However, the defendant also requested a Korean Jury Trial, and this is a trial that will determine his entire life. We have decided to accept the defense's position and proceed with a Korean Jury Trial."

Measures will also be taken to protect the victim. The court explained, "We will install a screen so that the victim does not have to face the defendant directly. If the victim feels too uncomfortable, we can also have the defendant leave the courtroom."

The Korean Jury Trial will be held over two days, on November 27 and 30. On the first day, the prosecution will explain the charges and present evidence, and witnesses requested by Nam's side are also scheduled to be examined. On the second day, questioning of the victim and the defendant will be followed by the prosecution's sentencing request, the defense's closing argument, and the verdict.

The court also indicated that it may allow the parties a relatively broad degree of freedom in how they explain the case to the jurors and try to persuade them. However, actions that amount to insulting, criticizing, or threatening the other side may be restricted.

In particular, the victim's legal representative, identified as A, drew attention by revealing that Nam had directly sent the victim a message of apology.

According to Star News, A's lawyer said, "He sent a KakaoTalk message to the victim containing an apology. He said he could not send it by email, so he sent an apology letter through KakaoTalk with an attachment. He admitted to the crime in this case. We will submit it as evidence."

Nam Kyung-ju is currently without an agency and has not issued an official statement since the case became public. His lawyer, who left the courtroom that day, also did not answer questions from reporters. In particular, no specific explanation was given as to whether Nam currently admits the charges.

Previously, Nam was accused of sexually assaulting student A at a location in Seocho-gu, Seoul, in December last year. The victim reportedly filed a police report immediately after the incident. During the police investigation, Nam denied the allegations, but the National Police Agency determined that the charges were substantiated and sent the case to the Prosecution Service.

Nam's side later requested criminal mediation from the Prosecution Service and attempted to reach a settlement with the victim, but the victim did not accept, and the agreement reportedly fell through.

Meanwhile, Nam Kyung-ju debuted in 1982 and is considered one of the first-generation musical actors in South Korea. He built his name through years of stage performances. However, following the fallout from this case, he stopped working after his last performance in the musical "The Show! Silla-Gyeongju" in October last year. He had been serving as an associate professor in the School of Performing Arts, majoring in performing arts and musical theater, at Hongik University, but he was removed from the position in March this year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.