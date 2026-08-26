Jeon So-min’s younger brother Jeon Wook-min turned down a flood of offers: “What they wanted was my sister’s brother”

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Jeon Wook-min, the younger brother of actor Jeon So-min, opened up about why he turned down a string of casting offers while pursuing his dream of becoming an actor. He also said he wants to be recognized under his own name, not as “Jeon So-min’s younger brother.”

On the 25th, Jeon Wook-min shared a video of himself working out on his social media account, along with an update on recent changes in his life.

He said, “After I started posting videos, I was contacted by many people, including reporters, broadcasters, film companies, and brands,” adding, “At first, I was happy and thought, ‘So this is finally my chance.’”

The calls were welcome, since he had been waiting for an opportunity while chasing his dream of becoming an actor. But as he talked with them, his feelings changed. Jeon Wook-min said, “Once I spoke with them, most of them were the same. What they wanted was not ‘me,’ but ‘me as my sister’s brother.’”

In other words, many of the offers were less about his own work or story and more about hearing about his sister, Jeon So-min.

In the end, Jeon Wook-min turned down most of those proposals. He said, “Because of the malicious articles that would spread from something I started to achieve my dream, I rejected them all so that I would no longer cause harm to my sister.” He did not want his own challenge to become a burden or source of damage for her.

Still, among the contacts, there were some that showed interest in Jeon Wook-min as an individual. He said, “There was a place that reached out to me simply as myself,” adding, “It may have been an ordinary call to others, but it was different for me. It was the first opportunity I received just as me.” He did not reveal what the offer was, adding to curiosity about his next move.

That day, Jeon Wook-min also shared how focused he has been on staying in shape, quoting a line from the film The Shawshank Redemption: “There was not a day I did not regret.” He then added, “So today I worked on my lower body, shoulders, and arms. And I never regret it.”

Meanwhile, he previously appeared with Jeon So-min on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s Running Man and other programs, which helped him gain public attention.

Earlier, Jeon Wook-min drew attention by sharing his daily life as he worked delivery jobs after a failed business and took on a new challenge to pursue his dream of becoming an actor again. He has also worked as a trainer and said he is building his career step by step, starting with small roles.

He has also spoken candidly about how people assume he must be financially comfortable because he has a famous actress sister. At the time, Jeon Wook-min said, “My sister is a famous actress. Thanks to her, I appeared on TV several times. That is why I also dreamed of becoming an actor,” adding, “Honestly, I thought I would do well.” But reality, he said, was not as easy as he had expected.

He also said, “I do not have a glamorous career or any savings. People around me think I have a lot of money because my sister is a celebrity. But that money has nothing to do with me. It is all my sister’s money, because she earned it.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.