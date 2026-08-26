Kim Seung-hye, Who Is Married to Kim Hae-joon, Says, "Let’s See How Much a 32-Week Pregnant Woman Has Gained..." A Realistic Look at Late Pregnancy

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Seung-hye shared an update from her 32nd week of pregnancy and offered a cheerful glimpse into her daily life.

On the 25th, Kim Seung-hye posted a video on her social networking service account showing herself checking her weight during pregnancy.

After saying, "Let’s see how much a 32-week pregnant woman has gained!" she stepped onto the scale herself.

But an unexpected situation followed. Kim Seung-hye’s belly, now 32 weeks into pregnancy, covered the scale display, so the number on the scale was not properly captured on camera.

When she could not see the number, Kim Seung-hye did not panic. Instead, she showed her trademark wit and said, "If you can’t see it, then I didn’t gain any. Shh! It’s a secret," drawing laughter as she casually gave up on revealing her weight.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married comedian Kim Hae-joon in 2024. The couple later received many congratulations after news of the pregnancy was announced.

The two are currently active across a range of platforms, including television and YouTube, where they continue to meet with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.