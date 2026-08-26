1 Million-Subscriber YouTuber Charming Jo Shares Emotional Wedding Thoughts with Ha Yea Song: "Everything Feels Awkward, but We’ll Live Well"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Charming Jo, a creator and singer who is set to marry singer Ha Yea Song, has shared his thoughts after news of their wedding became public.

On the 26th, Charming Jo posted on his social media, saying, "I’m truly overwhelmed and grateful for all the congratulations and support from so many people right after the article came out," and thanked those who celebrated the news.

He added, "Everything still feels awkward, but we’ll love each other for a long, long time and live beautifully together." He also said, "If you could warmly bless our journey ahead, I would be beyond happy."

In particular, Charming Jo added, "Please be careful not to catch a cold as the season changes. Thank you again. We’ll live happily," expressing excitement about the new beginning he will share with his bride-to-be, Ha Yea Song.

Along with the message, Charming Jo also released a sweet couple photo with Ha Yea Song. Sitting side by side outdoors, the two smiled brightly and showed the affectionate mood of an engaged couple.

Earlier, Ha Yea Song announced her wedding herself by posting a handwritten letter on social media on the 25th. She said, "I have met someone who cherishes me as I am and stands by my side in every moment, and I will be getting married this year." She added, "For someone like me who has waited for a long time, I have found a person who wants to make that dream come true with me."

It was later revealed that Ha Yea Song’s fiancé is the creator Charming Jo, who has 1 million subscribers. He has built his career as both a creator and a musician, producing content centered on music. His YouTube channel, 'Charming Jo Charming Jo,' has now surpassed 1 million subscribers.

Ha Yea Song and Charming Jo were both born in 1994. She is said to have first met him when she appeared on his broadcast in March. The couple plans to hold their wedding this year, but the exact date has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Ha Yea Song debuted in 2014 with 'First Time' and later won love for songs including 'Your Regards,' 'Another Love,' and 'Say Goodbye.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.