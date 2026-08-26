Han Young, Park Gun's wife, shocks fans with a dramatically different face... A completely changed image: "Because I do a lot of retouching"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Han Young, a broadcaster and former member of the group LPG, has unveiled a new profile photo.

On the 25th, Han Young posted several photos on her social networking service account along with the caption, "New profile. Since I take photos and do a lot of retouching anyway, I figured I might as well use this one."

In the photos, Han Young drew attention with a mood that was different from her usual sexy yet sophisticated image. Wearing a white dress with her long hair down, she showed a pure and elegant charm that impressed fans.

She later changed her social networking service and web portal profile photos to the same image.

However, it was not an actual profile photo shoot, but an image created through an AI app. As compliments about her beauty continued to pour in, Han Young explained it herself, leaving replies such as, "Paid services are this scary," "It's a service that makes profile photos," and "It wasn't really taken."

When people said she looked no different from her real-life appearance, she also showed humility by saying, "Don't say something that big."

Meanwhile, Han Young, born in 1978, married singer Park Gun, who is eight years younger than her, in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.