Ralral, Down 9 kg and Sober, Surprises Fans With a Whole New Look: "She Looks Like a Different Person"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Ralral drew attention after revealing a noticeably changed look along with an update on her 18th day of sobriety.

On the 25th, Ralral shared a video of her daily routine on her social networking service, along with the caption, "18th day of sobriety skincare."

In the video, Ralral showed herself removing her bright makeup and going through her skincare routine. Even with her bare face after taking off the heavy makeup, her bright and defined features stood out.

What especially caught attention was her slimmer face line. After recently announcing that she had stopped drinking, Ralral drew fans' interest with a more refined jawline and a lighter overall appearance.

Ralral's weight loss has already become a hot topic several times. In March, she said her weight had increased to 77 kg and announced that she would go on a diet. Since then, she has continued managing her weight, and reports recently said she had lost 9 kg, drawing even more attention.

As she has also continued abstaining from alcohol, reactions have followed that her appearance looks different. In this video as well, her natural bare face and slimmer jawline sparked interest in the changes brought by her diet and sobriety.

Fans who saw the post reacted with admiration, saying, "You should stay sober forever. You look like a different person," "You don't have a single blemish," "No spots, blemishes, or pores," "You're so pretty," and "Why have you become so beautiful?"

There was also a change in her hairstyle. Ralral transformed her look with pink bleached hair, creating a completely different vibe from her usual image. The bright hair color and her sharp features came together to give her an idol-like appearance.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity who is 11 years older than her in 2024 and has one daughter. Even after marriage and childbirth, she continues to share her daily life through YouTube and social networking service, actively communicating with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.