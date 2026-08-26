Ahn Young-mi Returns After Maternity Leave, Saying, "Breastfeeding Is Over... Raising Two Sons Feels Like Running Two Households" ('2 O'Clock Date')

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Ahn Young-mi has returned to radio after finishing her maternity leave.

Ahn Young-mi reunited with listeners on the MBC FM4U program '2 O'Clock Date with Ahn Young-mi,' which aired on the 26th.

As soon as she made eye contact with the camera that day, Ahn Young-mi looked flustered and said, "Please move the camera. I can't do this."

She then drew laughter by saying, "Yesterday, the youngest writer must have been worried about something and texted me, 'You're going to come out looking pretty tomorrow, right?' So I said, 'Of course,' and came dressed up to the nines, but the way I look on screen is so awful. I look like the one-eyed monster from 'The Odyssey.'"

She went on to joke, "I'm even wearing new clothes right now. I didn't have time to shop, so I wore my husband's clothes and got all dressed up, but it's such a mess. Starting tomorrow, I'll really come in looking nice."

Ahn Young-mi also shared an update on parenting. She said, "I stopped breastfeeding a while ago. Recently, I showed you an incredible look on Instagram while dancing to Ateez's 'BAD,' didn't I? But that's gone now. It just disappeared. It's a little empty now that it's gone."

She also admitted that she has recently developed a crush on Ateez member San. Ahn Young-mi said, "Before that, even when I saw idols, I was a mom now, so they all looked like sons to me. I just thought, 'I hope my child grows up like that.' But when I saw San dancing, my heart suddenly started pounding. I felt alive."

She also answered questions about the wound on the back of her hand. Ahn Young-mi explained, "It's because of housewife eczema. I had it from early in my pregnancy, and my hands were a mess. Since I was pregnant, I couldn't apply any medicine, but now that I've stopped breastfeeding, I can finally use it. Thank you for looking so closely."

Ahn Young-mi also opened up about the challenges of raising two children. She said, "More than the physical exhaustion, I think it's harder to pay attention to my first child's emotions." She added, "I'm always prepared for sleepless nights, so that's fine, but my first child gets a little jealous, and I have to be careful not to hurt those feelings with a single word. It feels like I'm running two households at once. It's so hard."

Meanwhile, Ahn Young-mi married a non-celebrity who works at a foreign company in 2020 and has been maintaining a long-distance marriage between South Korea and The United States. She gave birth to her first son in The United States in 2023, and in June she welcomed her second son in Seoul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.