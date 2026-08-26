Ha Young, Amid Pro-Japan Controversy, Rumored to Join Seasons 2 and 3 of 'The Trauma Code'... Here's Netflix's Response

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] As actress Ha Young became embroiled in controversy over her great-grandfather, Netflix offered a cautious response to rumors that she would appear in Season 2 of "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call."

On the 26th, a Netflix representative said regarding rumors that Ha Young would join the follow-up seasons of the Netflix series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," "Nothing has been confirmed. It is still under discussion." The representative added, "We have nothing to confirm about the start of filming or casting."

Interest in the follow-up season grew after reports said that "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" had confirmed production of Season 2 and would begin filming in October. In particular, Season 1 received strong responses both in Korea and overseas, so attention naturally focused on whether Season 2 would be made, when filming would begin, and whether the original cast would return.

Netflix, however, says nothing has yet been finalized regarding a sequel. The company drew a line, saying the filming schedule has not been set and that there is no official confirmation on casting.

In Season 1 of "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," Ha Young played nurse Cheon Jang-mi on the trauma team. She worked alongside Ju Ji-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, and Choo Young-woo, adding energy to the drama and making her name known to viewers as the series became a hit.

Buoyed by the popularity of Season 1, expectations for a follow-up have remained steady. With viewers especially curious about how the relationships and stories of the existing characters might expand, even small updates about Season 2 have drawn close attention.

For now, however, Netflix has not officially confirmed anything. Rumors about an October filming start and Ha Young's possible appearance remain at the discussion stage, so the actual production schedule and casting are expected to be decided through future talks.

Meanwhile, the Netflix series "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" follows the thrilling story of genius surgeon Dr. Baek Gang-hyeok, who once worked on battlefields and comes to revive a university hospital's trauma team in name only. Actress Ha Young, who played nurse Cheon Jang-mi, recently mentioned on a broadcast that her family has produced doctors for four generations, after which controversy arose over her great-grandfather's alleged pro-Japan activities.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.