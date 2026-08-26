6band's Kang Junwoo Says His 690g Premature Son Was Discharged After 131 Days, "The Total Medical Bill Was 216 Million Won... It Was Paid With Help From the Public"

[Sportschosun Reporter] Kang Junwoo, a member of 6band, expressed gratitude to those who had supported him after sharing the news that his premature son had been discharged from the hospital.

On the 26th, Kang Junwoo posted a long message on his SNS, saying, "I am writing to let you know that our son, Uju, was discharged on August 25."

Born on April 16 at 25 weeks and weighing just 690 grams, Kang Junwoo's son was discharged in good health on the 25th, 131 days after birth, weighing 4.16 kilograms.

Kang Junwoo said, "Because his oxygen saturation sometimes dropped while feeding, he was discharged with only an oxygen saturation monitor," and added, "I sincerely thank everyone who supported us. Every comment and every message of encouragement gave my wife and me so much comfort, and it also moved us to tears."

He also repeatedly thanked the medical staff who had cared for and treated his son over a long period. He said, "I cannot even put into words how grateful I am. They treated our son, but during the visits, my wife and I also received a lot of care, treatment, and comfort from the medical staff."

Kang Junwoo also spoke about the medical expenses incurred during the 131-day hospital stay. He said, "At first, we were admitted to a large hospital without thinking much about it, but after some time, we started worrying about the medical bills in practical terms." He added that when he searched for the cost of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) stay, he saw posts from some people saying the bills ranged from several million won to hundreds of millions of won, which left him feeling helpless at the time. However, he said, "Fortunately, I learned that the medical bills were covered by health insurance, and that there is also a policy in place for the government to support even those costs."

The total medical bill for Uju's 131-day stay was more than 216 million won. After excluding the amount covered by the National Health Insurance Service, the patient's out-of-pocket cost was about 2.22 million won.

Kang Junwoo said, "The total medical bill of 216 million won was an amount our family could never have handled on our own," adding, "Thanks to the help of the public reading this post, we were able to pay such a huge sum. I am truly, deeply grateful."

He added, "Uju has grown well thanks to the help of so many people. That is why we gave him a name using the character for 'help' and the character for 'all around,' to mean that he received help from many people." He concluded by saying he would "never forget this kindness for the rest of my life," once again thanking the medical staff and the public who supported his son's treatment.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.