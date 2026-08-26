Tim’s Wife Kim Bo-ra Reveals Her Pregnancy at 44: "We’ll Raise Our Little Gift Well"

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Singer Tim and businesswoman Kim Bo-ra have announced that they are expecting their second child, and Kim has revealed that the baby was conceived naturally.

On the 26th, Kim posted several photos on her account, along with an update from a visit to an obstetrics and gynecology clinic. After recently sharing the news of her second pregnancy, she expressed gratitude for the many congratulations and messages of support.

Kim said, "Oh my... I thought our little Gift was such a blessed child to receive so many congratulations." She added, "Yes, the baby’s nickname is Gift — a gift from God, Gift, Gifty. Thank you so, so much for your congratulations."

She then drew attention by saying, "We’ll raise this gift that came to us at 44 well," and added, "Ah!! It was a natural pregnancy."

Kim also shared a photo showing her baby bump and asked fans, "How many weeks do you think I am?" With her belly visibly rounded, fans responded with a range of guesses from four months to six months, showing strong interest.

By interacting directly with fans’ varied replies, Kim shared a cheerful update on her pregnancy. As she also revealed that the second child came naturally at age 44, congratulations have continued to pour in.

Meanwhile, Tim and Kim married in 2021 and have one son. The couple is now preparing to welcome another child after announcing the pregnancy.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.