Han Ki-bum Reveals His Two Sons Are on the Autism Spectrum: "They Can't Even Sit Still at a Restaurant" ('Special World')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Former basketball player Han Ki-bum expressed mixed emotions as his two sons, who are on the autism spectrum, prepare to become independent.

On the 26th, MBN released a teaser for 'Special World' under the title "Legendary basketball star Han Ki-bum."

In the released video, Han Ki-bum and his wife were seen talking about their two sons' independence and marriage. Han Ki-bum's wife asked the two sons, "Do you really have no thoughts about getting married?" The eldest son replied, "No. I don't want to take care of other people," while the younger son said, "I'm going to try to break free," showing his determination to live independently. Their mother then asked, "Why do you want to live on your own?" The younger son answered, "It's inconvenient because I can't drink whatever I want." The eldest son added, "It's inconvenient because I can't eat late-night snacks whenever I want," and Han Ki-bum laughed, saying, "So that's what it's about—eating."

At that point, Han Ki-bum's wife took the younger son's hand and headed to the kitchen. She wanted to teach him basic household chores herself so he could manage life on his own.

Their mother said, "Don't be embarrassed. Just do what Mom tells you," and taught him step by step, starting with how to turn on the induction stove. With her help, the son later made a fried egg. Han Ki-bum watched from behind and asked, "Is our son doing well?" Meanwhile, his wife said, "I'm really worried," and stayed by her son's side.

Han Ki-bum said, "My two sons are on the autism spectrum," adding, "Even when we go to a restaurant, they can't sit in one place." His wife then recalled how the children behaved when they were young. She explained their repetitive habits, saying, "There were thin picture books. He stood up all the thin books." She went on to say, "I watched a movie about a child with autism. He did the exact same thing," and added, "As I talk about this, memories from the past come back. The hard times flash before me," before eventually breaking into tears.

The story of Han Ki-bum's family is set to be revealed on MBN's 'Special World,' which airs on the 27th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.