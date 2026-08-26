Seo In-young sells luxury H bag bought for 40 million won for 2.6 million won... "I already sold everything my ex-husband gave me"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jeong An-ji] "I need money right now." Singer Seo In-young put a luxury H brand bag she bought for 40 million won up for sale at a secondhand shop, but the purchase price was set at just 2.6 million won, leaving her disappointed.

On the 26th, a video titled "How much did Seo In-young, who blew through her money on liposuction, get for selling the two luxury bags she had left?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

In the video, Seo In-young visited a secondhand shop with the two luxury bags she had left, saying, "I'm going to live with nothing from now on. I need money right now. My dad won't give me any money, so I feel like I'm going crazy." She had previously revealed that her father had taken away her bankbook and that she was living on an allowance.

Seo In-young also drew laughter when she said, "When I said, 'I want to wear new clothes for filming,' he said, 'You still haven't recovered from your illness. I'll look into a hospital for you.'"

She also pulled out not only her luxury bags, but gold she had received on an entertainment program. "I brought it here secretly. But if my dad watches the show, I think he'll know," she said, sounding worried. When the production team said, "You might get scolded," Seo In-young replied, "Then I have to go underground," drawing laughter.

As she entered the secondhand store, Seo In-young could not take her eyes off the bags. "They had the luxury H bag in every color," she said. "I try not to show it off too much. So I bought it from a place that sells at marked-up prices. The store price was 15 million won, but I paid 40 million won." Her remark surprised viewers.

The authenticity check then began. Seo In-young said, "The luxury H bag was a gift. If it's fake, that would be amazing. It was from my ex-boyfriend. I've already sold everything my ex-husband gave me," prompting laughter.

The appraisal showed that the luxury C bag, which Seo In-young had bought for 6 million won, would fetch 1.6 million won, while the luxury H bag would fetch 2.6 million won.

Disappointed by the lower-than-expected amount, Seo In-young said, "That's too cheap." A staff member recommended consignment, which could bring in about 1 million won more, but Seo In-young chose to receive cash immediately, saying, "I need money right now." After discussion, the purchase price for the two bags was set at a total of 4.3 million won.

Seo In-young added, "My dad said he'll watch for a while to see whether I can keep my finances in check." She continued, "He told me, 'Buy a house first, then do what you want.' It makes sense, so I can't argue with him."

Seo In-young did not stop there. When she heard that the store was planning a live broadcast, she immediately made another proposal. She asked, "Can I come out for five minutes, promote it, and get a little more money?" In the end, a deal was made for 100,000 won for a five-minute appearance.

Seo In-young appeared on the live broadcast and promoted the bags enthusiastically, saying, "I came here to sell bags. Buy the bags." Although she had originally agreed to appear for five minutes, the broadcast went on for nine minutes. In the end, Seo In-young received 4.45 million won.

Afterward, Seo In-young headed to a nearby store to check the value of her gold. Surprised to hear that the estimated price was 5.09 million won, she spoke with her father and, after some thought, decided not to sell the gold after all.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.