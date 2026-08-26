Yoon Eun-hye criticized for wearing a slip dress next to the bride, then explains, "There was a set dress code"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Yoon Eun-hye has personally addressed the controversy over her so-called "attention-seeking guest outfit" after attending the wedding of her close friend Arden Cho.

On the 26th, Yoon shared a screenshot of a social media post discussing the criticism over her wedding guest look.

The post included the caption, "Debate over Yoon Eun-hye's wedding guest look at her close friend's wedding: Standing out vs. excessive criticism," along with photos of Yoon attending Arden Cho's recent wedding.

After seeing the post, Yoon explained the outfit controversy, saying, "There was a set dress code for three days." She clarified that guests did not choose their outfits at random, but followed a separate dress code set for the wedding schedule.

Earlier, on the 24th, Yoon had posted photos from Arden Cho's wedding in Florence, Italy, along with the caption, "Beautiful bride Arden."

In the released photos, Yoon is smiling brightly beside bride Arden Cho, who is wearing a pure white wedding dress, while Yoon herself wears a black slip dress.

After the photos were made public, some netizens said Yoon's outfit may have been too much for a wedding guest. Others argued that there may have been a wedding dress code. Some also countered that it was excessive to criticize Yoon's outfit without knowing whether a separate dress code had been in place.

As the debate continued, Yoon directly said there was a dress code and explained the misunderstanding surrounding her outfit choice.

Meanwhile, Arden Cho gained recognition in Korea for voicing the lead character Rumi in the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters. She married an orthopedic surgeon at Villa Cora in Florence, Italy, in June.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.