Seongmin, Former Super Junior Member, Reveals 22-Month-Old Son Who Looks Like Kim Sa-eun... Hwang Shin-hye Says, "He Is So Cute" (Let's Live Together)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Seongmin, a former member of Super Junior, shared an update on raising his 22-month-old son and talked about how he and his wife, Kim Sa-eun, divide childcare in real life.

On the KBS 1TV program "Hwang Shin-hye's Let’s Live Together," airing on the 26th, Seongmin will appear and share stories ranging from his 12th year of marriage to Kim Sa-eun to his daily life raising their 22-month-old son.

Seongmin debuted with Super Junior and married musical actress Kim Sa-eun in 2014. Ten years after their wedding, the couple announced Kim Sa-eun's pregnancy in 2024 and later welcomed a healthy baby boy.

As they are raising a precious son who came to them after 10 years of marriage, childcare was also a major topic. Seongmin said he is actively involved in raising their 22-month-old son.

Seongmin said, "I do not do much housework, but these days men need to help with housework too if they want to be loved. So I am trying to do a little at a time."

When asked about his daily childcare routine, he explained, "I feed him baby food. My wife prepares the ingredients, and I handle the prep. I am more like an assistant."

When Hwang Shin-hye asked, "How do you divide childcare?" Seongmin replied, "We did not really divide it. We just handled things as needed, depending on the situation."

He added, "I am feeding him baby food, and if my wife asks me to prepare ingredients, I do that too," saying that rather than assigning fixed roles, they help each other with whatever is needed.

Seongmin also smiled warmly as he showed a photo of his adorable son. After seeing the child, Hwang Shin-hye exclaimed, "He is so cute," and responded warmly to Seongmin.

Kim So-hee, Sportschosun. yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.