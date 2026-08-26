'3 Billion Won CEO' Yeo Esther Speaks Out on 'Figurehead CEO' and 'Tearful Marketing' Allegations... "I Hate Pretension"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yeo Esther, a doctor and businesswoman, has spoken directly about the allegations surrounding her as a 'figurehead CEO' and 'tearful marketing.'

On the 26th, the YouTube channel 'Class A Jang Young-ran' released a video titled, "Tearful marketing? Figurehead CEO? Jang Young-ran investigates the shocking controversy surrounding Yeo Esther (blunt interview)."

After receiving an advertisement for Yeo Esther's product that day, Jang Young-ran dug into the various allegations surrounding her.

Jang Young-ran sent Kim Sae-rom and Kim Seul-gi to gauge ordinary citizens' reactions and perceptions of Yeo Esther.

As a result of the survey on 'how citizens view Yeo Esther,' Kim Seul-gi relayed their responses.

Kim Seul-gi said, "They said, 'I saw her crying on TV and felt drawn to her, so I bought the product.' It seems she did a good job with tearful marketing."

Kim Sae-rom shared even more blunt reactions from citizens. She said, "I heard people say, 'Isn't Dr. Yeo Esther just a figurehead CEO?', 'Isn't she only lending her face?', and 'Didn't they just slap Yeo Esther's or Hong Hye-geol's face on it?'"

Yeo Esther then appeared in person. At 62 years old, she was maintaining a youthful appearance through meticulous self-care.

Yeo Esther addressed the figurehead CEO allegations directly. She said, "I started with just an accounting staff member and myself. We rented a small office in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam."

She added, "I am the CEO, but there is no office for me at the company. The thing I hate most is pretension."

Referring to the chairman's office often seen in dramas, she said, "In dramas, chairmen sit in their own offices. Those are the real figurehead CEOs."

She continued, "I only come here when there are meetings, so why would I need an office? This place in Cheongdam-dong is so expensive that if I took one room, several employees would not be able to use it."

Yeo Esther also explained her unusual management style. She said, "I manage the company while lying in bed and communicating with people."

According to Yeo Esther, she does not maintain a separate executive office despite being the company head, allowing employees to use the space efficiently.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.