Lee Kye-in Gives His Apartment Ownership to His Wife and Lives Apart: "She Says the Countryside Doesn't Suit Her, So She Goes Back and Forth"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Kye-in shared his daily life in nature, revealing his country house in Namyangju and a spacious yard of about 1,320 square meters. Although he lives separately from his wife because of their different lifestyles, Lee said he is not lonely and expressed satisfaction with his current life.

On the 26th, a video titled "Lee Kye-in, 74, and His Country Life (+450 Pyeong of Land Revealed)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Kim Young-ok." In the video, Kim Young-ok personally visited Lee Kye-in's home in Namyangju and looked around his rural lifestyle.

During her first visit to Lee Kye-in's home that day, Kim Young-ok looked around and exclaimed, "So this is where you live. You're rich. You're rich, for sure." Lee Kye-in came out barefoot to greet her warmly, and Kim Young-ok kept saying, "You live well." When she asked, "Are you here alone?" Lee replied, "My wife goes back and forth."

After stepping inside, Kim Young-ok looked around the cozy interior and said, "You've done a good job. So you can live happily like this by yourself." She then asked, "Your wife doesn't live here, right?"

Lee Kye-in answered, "The atmosphere doesn't suit the countryside." He explained that his wife is more accustomed to city life, so they are not currently living together.

When Kim Young-ok asked, "You don't like it either, do you? Is your wife living alone in Seoul?" Lee replied, "No, she's with the children. It's not Seoul, it's Ilsan New Town. They sold their place in Yeouido and moved to Ilsan New Town."

Although he and his wife live in different places, Lee said he does not feel lonely at all living alone. "I never feel lonely being by myself. Aside from work, I go check on the chicken coop, watch TV at night, and call my family," he said, describing his daily routine.

Lee Kye-in also said he is deeply absorbed in the joy of raising chickens. "I get up at 4:30 a.m. There's a lot of fun in watching tiny chicks grow," he added, sharing the small pleasures of caring for them.

Another space that symbolizes Lee Kye-in's country life is his large yard. He said he currently lives in two houses, explaining, "30 pyeong in the front and 20 pyeong in the back." He then surprised viewers by adding, "The yard is 400 pyeong."

In fact, the area around the house included a spacious yard and a chicken coop, and he was growing native cosmos flowers and chili peppers himself. While it is far removed from glamorous city life, it seemed that for Lee Kye-in, spending his days raising chickens and tending plants is the greatest joy of all. Even in his 70s, his diligent routine of waking up at dawn to care for the chickens and maintain the yard drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Kye-in once separated from a woman he had lived with in a common-law marriage after learning in 1992 that she had a longtime lover she had been living with for 10 years. He later remarried a woman 10 years younger in 1997, but that marriage also ended in divorce. More recently, he revealed on a TV program that he had married for a third time. On Dongchimi in 2024, he said he had not registered his marriage with his current wife. When the hosts asked how they handled financial matters, he replied, "If my wife wants something, I give it to her. But she's not really the type to want those things. I don't think we necessarily need to do that. If we have loyalty, affection, and friendship between us, wouldn't that keep us connected?" Im Ye-jin, who heard this, said, "The country house is under Lee Kye-in's name, and the Ilsan apartment is under his wife's name. He hasn't given her nothing. He takes very good care of things." Lee then agreed, saying, "You shouldn't be too greedy," and Im Ye-jin joked, "If it were me, I'd ask to have half of the country house in my name too."

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.