Ko Ji-yong Reveals His Current Look After Divorce from Yang-Im Hur... Fans Say, "Stay Healthy" as His Face Looks Dramatically Different

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of Sechs Kies, has drawn attention from fans after sharing an update for the first time in a while following his divorce.

On the 26th, Ko Ji-yong posted an update on his social media, writing, "With Kim Jin, whom I met again after a long time, and my brother from Lahan Hotel."

As rumors about his health had recently surfaced, fans focused closely on his current appearance. In the released photo, Ko Ji-yong looks relaxed as he faces the camera with acquaintances.

Ko Ji-yong had previously said that he went through a difficult period because of worsening health.

At the time, he revealed the seriousness of his condition, saying, "My liver enzyme levels suddenly rose and I was hospitalized," and "I had gotten to the point just before cirrhosis."

Fans were especially worried after it was reported that the 180 cm-tall Ko Ji-yong had lost weight rapidly, with his body weight dropping to 63 kg.

He later said that, on medical advice, he completely quit drinking and focused on recovering his health.

Fans also sent messages of support after seeing him appear healthier than before in the photo released that day. They responded with comments such as "Please stay healthy always" and "Stay healthy and upload lots of photos," wishing him well.

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong married specialist doctor Yang-Im Hur in 2013, and they have a son, Seung-jae.

Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur also received much love when they appeared as a family on KBS2's "Superman Is Back" in 2017.

However, Ko Ji-yong recently drew attention by belatedly revealing that he had divorced Yang-Im Hur. Last month, he said that he and Yang-Im Hur had actually divorced two years earlier. He added, "I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we have separated as a couple, we are supporting each other and doing well." It is reported that custody was given to his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.