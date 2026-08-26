K.Will Says He Lost 14 kg on Weight-Loss Drug, but Stopped Because of "Early Hair Loss and Taking a Break"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer K.Will opened up about why he recently stopped taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, which had drawn attention.

On the afternoon of the 26th, a video titled "Easy Hair Loss Care Tips from K.Will, Who Got an Early Hair Loss Diagnosis and Is Now in a Panic (f. Sharing Hair-Loss Shampoo)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hyungsoo is K.Will."

While talking with the production team that day, the conversation naturally turned to hair loss. K.Will candidly shared the condition of his hair and the reason he had stepped away from Mounjaro.

K.Will explained why he stopped taking Mounjaro, saying, "I'm not taking Mounjaro anymore. One of the reasons I stopped is that as I lost weight, I could see my hair falling out, and all these situations I had never experienced before started happening."

He went on to say, "My hair was already thin, but it got even thinner. I work out in the morning and then go to musical rehearsals. When I exercise, I keep sweating. My side hair was wet. Youngju Joung came over and touched my hair," sharing an anecdote.

He added, "I think it looked sparse. Because of the sweat, my hair clumps together even more," expressing his frustration.

K.Will also spoke about how different he looks now compared with the past. He said, "I used to have a lot of hair, so even if I sweated, that kind of thing never happened. I thought maybe hair can look sparse depending on the situation. It's not like I have so little hair that I need to worry, but I do feel like I'm in that kind of situation now. I keep thinking I need to take better care of it."

He said he has become especially sensitive to the thinning at the sides of his head and notices the change every time he looks in the mirror.

K.Will, who has begun managing his hair loss, even visited a head spa in person to check the condition of his scalp. He said, "My hair has always been thin, but after I suddenly went on a diet, I could really see how much it was falling out. I had this scary thought that my hair was already thin, and the thin strands that were holding on just got even thinner and all fell out."

After undergoing a scalp test, K.Will was shocked to hear the diagnosis that "early-stage hair loss has begun." Still, he felt relieved after being told that it was not the typical M-shaped or O-shaped pattern of hair loss.

Even so, K.Will said he felt the need for steady care rather than reassurance. Having directly experienced changes in his hair after rapid dieting, he signaled that he plans to pay closer attention to scalp and hair care going forward.

Earlier, K.Will appeared on SBS's "My Little Old Boy" in July and shared an update on his diet. He said, "I took Mounjaro and also exercised and followed a diet, so I lost more than 10 kg. I've now gained back about 4 to 5 kg."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.