Shinji, who is dating Moon Won, reveals her 42 kg frame and visible backbones... "Stage underwear lines are stressful"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Shinji has shared an update on how she has been taking care of her health through steady exercise.

On the 26th, a video showing Shinji's recent life was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Eotteoshinji?!?'.

In the video, the producer was surprised to see Shinji and said, "Looks like you've been working out hard these days, unnie." Shinji replied, "I've been getting personal training twice a week consistently."

Recently, Shinji has drawn concern after appearing noticeably thinner, sparking rumors about possible health issues.

Fans also grew worried after it was reported that Shinji, who is 164 cm tall, had dropped to the 42 kg range. In recent YouTube content and on social media, she was seen looking so thin that her backbones were visible, which saddened many.

Shinji recently revealed the results of her InBody test and admitted, "An expert told me, 'It's amazing that you're even able to walk around in this body.'" Facing her physical condition head-on, she has recently begun focusing seriously on building stamina and managing her health.

Shinji said, "I do go to my own workouts when my schedule allows, but the hardest part of exercising is ab training." She added, "When people are asked, 'Which part of your body worries you the most?' a lot of them say their abdomen. I decided I needed to work out, so I tried using the machine for about a month."

She said she is not only receiving personal training at the gym but also working out regularly at home through home training.

The conversation also turned to the kind of extra fat many women worry about. Shinji said, "I tend to pay a little more attention to my back view than my front, because I can't see it myself."

She continued, "On stage, I have to show everything from 360 degrees, and one of my biggest concerns in the past was the underwear line. It was very stressful when that line showed."

She pointed to the side-back area as the part that bothered her most. "Among them, the side-back fat was what I was most conscious of," she said. "In everyday terms, people say it 'grabs a tube,' right?" She added, "I wasn't particularly overweight, but I still lacked firmness, so that was what bothered me."

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2. She is currently sharing glimpses of newlywed life through her YouTube channel and various variety shows, actively connecting with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.