Im Chang-jung and Seo Ha-yan Surprise Fans as Their Faces Grow More Alike... A Loving Couple Unfazed by Their 18-Year Age Gap

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Seo Ha-yan, the wife of singer Im Chang-jung, showed off the couple's enduring affection by sharing glimpses of her August life with her husband.

On the 26th, Seo posted several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Little moments from August, here and there..."

The released photos drew attention as they captured everyday moments spent with her husband, Im Chang-jung.

In the photos, Seo Ha-yan and Im Chang-jung looked affectionate as they spent time together. Even in ordinary daily life rather than special occasions, the two continued to build memories side by side, showing their unchanged bond as a couple.

One more noticeable change also stood out in the couple, who are now entering their ninth year of marriage. Like a pair who have lived together for a long time, their faces seemed to resemble each other more and more, drawing attention.

Seo Ha-yan and Im Chang-jung are also widely known as one of the entertainment industry's most talked-about couples with an age gap. Despite their 18-year difference, they have continued to share family life through broadcasts and social media, staying in close contact with the public.

The couple is raising a family with five sons. After marrying Im Chang-jung, Seo gave birth to two sons, and she is also said to be helping raise his three sons from a previous marriage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.