Han Groo: "I Got Married at 24, Divorced at 31, and Drank a Bottle of Soju Every Day"

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Actress Han Groo candidly opened up about the difficult time she went through after her divorce.

On the 26th, YouTube channel 'Hyungsoo is K.Will' released a preview video teasing Han Groo's appearance.

That day, K.Will brought up marriage in his conversation with Han Groo. He asked, "Why did you decide to get married so early? Did you do it at 26?" Han Groo corrected him, saying, "I got married at 24."

Han Groo married at the young age of 24, but announced her divorce in 2022. She later spoke honestly about how difficult the breakup had been.

Han Groo confessed, "After my divorce, I drank a bottle of soju every day." K.Will then asked, "What do you regret about getting married early?" Without hesitation, Han Groo replied, "If I could go back, I really want to have fun. I want to go to Ibiza," drawing laughter.

The full episode of 'Hyungsoo is K.Will' featuring Han Groo will be released on September 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a non-celebrity nine years older than her in 2015, but they divorced in 2022. She is now raising their twin son and daughter on her own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.